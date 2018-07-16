South Korean boyband BTS' fan cafe gets one million members

SEOUL • The fan cafe tied to South Korean boyband BTS crossed the one-million milestone mark in membership yesterday.

In the country's entertainment industry, a fan cafe offers a chatroom where members can exchange views about their idols and where the stars themselves may pop up to interact.

But the seven members of BTS are unlikely to toast this latest feather in their cap.

Last Saturday, news came that the Los Angeles Police Department is looking into a death threat against group member Jimin.

The Korea Herald reported that he recently received the threat from an anonymous Instagram user who posted a photo of a gun and a statement that the user plans to shoot the artist at BTS' concert in Los Angeles.

It is the third death threat against Jimin, following similar ones made ahead of the group's concert in Anaheim last April and their Forth Worth concert in May.

The group's agency Big Hit Entertainment is not taking any chances, informing fans that it will take all necessary measures to ensure safety.

BTS are set to perform in 10 cities in their upcoming Love Yourself world tour.

All 180,000 tickets for North America and 100,000 tickets for Europe have been sold.