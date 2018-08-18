Smaller Night Festival makes a big bang

Ember Rain by Starlight Alchemy at Cathay Green creates a downpour of sparkling embers as visitors pedal a bicycle which feeds the charcoal fire. Basque group Deabru Baltzak will take to the streets with rhythmic percussion and pyrotechnics.
Basque group Deabru Baltzak will take to the streets with rhythmic percussion and pyrotechnics.PHOTO: PABLO URKIOLA
Ember Rain by Starlight Alchemy at Cathay Green creates a downpour of sparkling embers as visitors pedal a bicycle which feeds the charcoal fire. Basque group Deabru Baltzak will take to the streets with rhythmic percussion and pyrotechnics. These pu
The performers in Lords of Lightning will wear chainmail suits and do battle by seemingly tossing bolts of electricity at one another.PHOTO: BEN DAURE
Ember Rain by Starlight Alchemy at Cathay Green creates a downpour of sparkling embers as visitors pedal a bicycle which feeds the charcoal fire. Basque group Deabru Baltzak will take to the streets with rhythmic percussion and pyrotechnics. These pu
These puppet-costume hybrid horses will make their way through the open spaces outside Capitol Piazza, the National Museum of Singapore and parts of the Singapore Management University.PHOTO: COMPAGNIE DES QUIDAMS
Ember Rain by Starlight Alchemy at Cathay Green creates a downpour of sparkling embers as visitors pedal a bicycle which feeds the charcoal fire. Basque group Deabru Baltzak will take to the streets with rhythmic percussion and pyrotechnics. These pu
Ember Rain by Starlight Alchemy at Cathay Green creates a downpour of sparkling embers as visitors pedal a bicycle which feeds the charcoal fire.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

This year's edition of the Singapore Night Festival may be physically smaller, but the acts will be more interactive

Unlike previous editions of the Singapore Night Festival, this year's edition is less about the big blockbuster acts and more about smaller, unexpected encounters scattered throughout the Bras Basah-Bugis district.

This year's festival, the 11th edition, opened last night and will run until next Saturday.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 18, 2018, with the headline 'Smaller Night Festival makes a big bang'.
