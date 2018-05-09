Siti Nurhaliza and Fish Leong among Malaysian celebrities who cast their votes

Malaysian celebrities were among voters who headed to the polls on Wednesday (May 9).

Polling began at 8am on Wednesday (May 9) at 8,253 polling stations, which closed at 5pm. There are around 15 million eligible voters.

Related Story Sign up for ST Asia Report newsletter for Malaysia GE updates and other highlights in the region

Here's a look at some of the celebrities who took to social media to share about the votes they cast.

1. Pop queen Siti Nurhaliza

Malaysian pop singer Siti Nurhaliza, 39, shared a collage on Instagram of herself voting.

The multi-award-winning mother of one was dressed in pale pink and shared her hopes: "May the power given to the people today determine a better future."

2. Singer Fish Leong

Malaysian singer Fish Leong, known for songs like Sadly It's Not You and Courage, posted a photo of herself sipping on a drink in a takeaway packet.

Her index finger was stained with voting ink.

"#vote #proudtobemalaysian," she wrote.

3. Diver Pandelela Rinong

Malaysian diver Pandelela Rinong shared a photo of herself with the distinct blue-purple voting ink on her finger.

"I have done my part as a Malaysian," wrote the 25-year-old. "Have you done yours?"

4. Astronaut Sheikh Muszaphar Shuko

Malaysia's first astronaut, Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shuko, shared a photo of himself casting a ballot with his twin boys strapped to him.

"Just finished voting," he wrote. "P.S. Adam and Noah had fun too, voting."

5. Model Scha Alyahya

Model, actress and host Scha Alyahya shared photos of herself voting both on Wednesday and in the previous election in 2013.

The 34-year-old shared the photos with her 4.2 million followers, drawing more than 42,000 likes.