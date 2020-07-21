Sisterhood in class-divided, looks-obsessed S.Korea

FICTION

IF I HAD YOUR FACE

By Frances Cha Viking/Paperback/288 pages/ $27.82/Available at bit.ly/IfHYFace_Cha/3.5 stars

There is a popular meme on Twitter - a sign which says ''Men'' and beneath it - the words ''Ominous music'' in clinical white font.

That feels like an apt, if admittedly simplistic, meme for author Frances Cha's debut novel - the urban fiction tale If I Had Your Face. Cha, who grew up in the United States, Hong Kong and South Korea, is now based in Brooklyn.

The story follows five women who live in the same building in Seoul and their struggles to make better lives for themselves in the glossy, appearance-obsessed, patriarchal and class-divided South Korean society.

They face problems that stem in large part from gender inequalities and limited social mobility.

All the men, meanwhile, are like cartoon characters in how twodimensionally evil or insipid they are.

The women, though often prickly and unlikable, have rich inner lives.

There is Kyuri, who works in a ''room salon'' where men pay to drink with her; Ara, a mute hairstylist obsessed with a K-pop idol; Sujin, who yearns for plastic surgery so she too can work in a room salon; art student Miho, who is dating a man from a well-to-do family; and Wonna, an unhappily married working woman.

The book takes its title from Kyuri. At a plastic surgery clinic, she spots a disgraced K-pop girl group member and thinks: ''I would live your life so much better than you if I had your face.''

Despite that proclamation, the novel makes the point that being beautiful means very little when you have neither money nor power.

Kyuri and Sujin suffer enormous pain after extensive plastic surgery to look conventionally beautiful, but being desirable does not change their circumstances significantly. They are still exploited and poor.

Miho, an orphan, is described to be naturally attractive and still, her rich boyfriend's mother is condescending and unaccepting of her.

Cha gives the women, who rotate as point-of-view characters, distinct voices. Switching seamlessly between voices, Cha makes all of them, including Sujin who is seen only through the lenses of other characters, real and engrossing.

While the book's ending may seem abrupt initially, it is fitting that none of the problems the women face is resolved.

There are no villains who reform and have a change of heart, no one gets a victorious moment confronting the often structural systems that keep the main five characters down in the lower echelons of society.

Instead, all the ending offers is the power of female friendship. In the brief time spent with these five characters, they form a sisterhood, supporting one another in small but significant ways.

If you like this, read: Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo (Simon & Schuster, 2020, $22.95, available at bit.ly/Kim_Jiyoung), about a woman who suffers the effects of gender inequality at every turn in her life since birth, when she was born to a mother whose in-laws wanted a grandson.