Singer Roy Kim booked for sharing photos

SEOUL • The K-pop scandal has put another artist in hot water.

Yesterday, the police booked ballad singer Roy Kim, 25, for distributing illegal photographs via chatrooms.

His agency said he would return to South Korea as soon as possible to undergo police questioning over allegations, including one that he was among artists whom singer Jung Joon-young, 30, reportedly shared videos - of women in sex acts - with.

"Roy Kim is currently studying in the United States but (he is) in the process of arranging a schedule to come back to be questioned," Yonhap cited his agency Stone Music Entertainment as saying.

Kim and Jung, who has been arrested for filming, and sharing, illicit videos, took part in an idol show called Superstar K in 2012.

According to the allkpop portal, Kim's father, Professor Kim Hong-taek, apologised to his students at Hongik University over the blot in his son's test of character.

Meanwhile, Kangin, 34, a member of boyband Super Junior, has owned up that he was part of the chatroom used by Jung to distribute videos.

But his agency stated that he had no knowledge of any improper behaviour committed by chatroom members. The police are treating Kangin as a witness in their investigations.