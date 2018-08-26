Singapore's Coo hostel and Atlas bar make Time's 2018 World's Greatest Places list

Two places in Singapore have made their way into Time's inaugural 2018 World's Greatest Places list.

They are Atlas Bar in the distinctive Parkview Square building in Bugis, and Coo Boutique Hostel and Sociatel, located in Tiong Bahru.

The list features 100 entries from 48 countries, sorted into categories for visiting, staying, and dining.

Time said that it had solicited nominations from dozens of industry experts, as well as its own editors and correspondents.

"Then we evaluated each one based on key factors, including quality, originality, innovation, sustainability and influence," it explained in an article about how the list was assembled.

Time's entry on Coo notes that the hostel offers beds for as little as US$20 ($27.30) a night and offers guests access to an online platform that allows them to meet other guests based on mutual interests.

Coo's founder Silas Lee, 52, told Time that the goal is to embody "the convivial spirit of an old-fashioned backpackers' community".

The Straits Times reported in January last year that the hostel at 259 Outram Road is housed in a four-storey conservation shophouse with 11 rooms and 68 beds.

Atlas made the list because of its gin collection, one of the world's largest, which features about 1,000 varieties of gin. Some of the gins date back to 1910.

Ms Vicky Hwang, granddaughter of the late Hong Kong property mogul CS Hwang who conceived of the bar, told Time: "We wanted to be a centre of excellence for gin, a place where those who are gin enthusiasts or simply gin-curious can come, enjoy and learn a bit more."

Atlas rose eight places to No. 4 on a list of Asia's 50 Best Bars, ST reported in May this year.

Atlas also ranked 15th on a list of the World's 50 Best Bars 2017.