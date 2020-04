Ahead of its one-month closure, Marina Bay Sands last Tuesday rallied its restaurants and donated about 15,000kg worth of perishables, such as seafood, bread, vegetables, fruit, herbs, meat and dairy products, to The Food Bank Singapore, a charity that collects excess food from suppliers and redistributes them to organisations such as old folks’ homes, family service centres and soup kitchens.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG