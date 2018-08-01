Missing the taste of home: Singapore-born winner of MasterChef Australia Sashi Cheliah started cooking regularly only in 2012

SINGAPORE - While he occasionally helped his mother in the kitchen as a child, Singapore-born Sashikumar Cheliah never considered himself a good cook.

In fact, he did not start cooking regularly until he moved to Australia in 2012 and found himself missing the taste of Singaporean dishes he had grown up with.

This week, however, the prison officer, popularly known as Sashi Cheliah, became the winner of the 10th season of reality cooking show MasterChef Australia.

Mr Sashikumar, 40, who has no formal culinary training, said: "Cooking for my family almost daily for the last six years gave me the confidence to take part in the show.

"Being on the show gave me the opportunity to focus on cooking and improve my knowledge and skills within a few months."

Mr Sashikumar, who lives in Adelaide, the state capital of South Australia, spoke to The Straits Times on the phone from Melbourne where he arrived on Wednesday (Aug 1) for media interviews.

Filming for the show wrapped up in late May, but only his family members who attended the grand finale on May 29 knew he had won. His mother, aunt and sister had flown from Singapore to watch him go through the last two rounds of the grand finale.

His dishes of sambal prawn and fish curry in the first round, and his recreation of a complicated dessert by renowned British chef Heston Blumenthal in the second round earned him an overall score of 93 points - the highest received by a winner of the show.

But Mr Sashikumar could not share news of his win until the final episode aired on Tuesday.

His wife had arranged a party for 150 of their friends and colleagues at a hotel in Adelaide where they watched the episode together and celebrated his victory as soon as he was announced as the winner on the show.

The prison officer sent in his application to take part in the show last August after seeing advertisements online and received a call to audition in September.

He applied for unpaid leave to be on the show as filming was in Melbourne.

During the show, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay praised his entry of roast lamb with beer-battered cauliflower and reduction of lamb and beer, calling it a dish "worth travelling 17,000 kilometres for".

Since the show started airing, Mr Sashikumar has become something of a celebrity chef himself.

His first experience of being recognised was at a supermarket in June. He recalled, chuckling: "A woman came up to me and asked if anyone had told me that I look like the guy from MasterChef Australia. I told her that I was that guy.

"I feel happy to be recognised for my cooking on the show."

Since then, more fans have approached him in public to take photographs with him and to get his autograph.

Mr Sashikumar picked up basic cooking skills at age 10 when he used to watch his mother cook in their four-room flat in Hillview. His two aunts lived on the same floor in the same block and both were also avid cooks at home.

He has five younger siblings who can all cook.

As a teenager, he enjoyed cooking for his friends at barbecues, often held at Changi Beach.

When he got married and moved to Woodlands, he seldom cooked as it was easy to eat out or buy takeaway meals.

Mr Sashikumar, who was a police officer in Singapore for 12 years before he moved to Australia, said: "When my wife and I first decided to move to Australia, it did not cross my mind to get recipes from my mother and aunt. In Singapore, we had taken for granted how convenient it was to buy food outside."

But within a week of arriving in Melbourne where he lived for two years, he called home to get recipes from his mother and aunt.

"I missed the taste of Singaporean food. You can find Singaporean and Malaysian food but it is expensive to eat out and the eateries close early."

He decided to buy the raw ingredients and learn to cook what he was used to eating back in Singapore.

He recalled: "I learnt by trial and error as my mother and aunt could only tell me the ingredients but they could not tell me the exact quantities to use."

He revisited recipes he had learnt from his mother in his youth, such as ayam masak merah, chicken cooked in chilli and spices. His mother's version was tangy with tomato puree.

He simplified some of his family recipes and made modifications such as using pandan leaves in mutton briyani.

In recent years, as his cooking got better, his mother and aunt have become the ones who call him to get his versions of family recipes as well as for cooking tips.

And every year, when he returns for a visit to Singapore, his relatives would ask him to cook mutton briyani for them.

His wife, a 38-year-old nurse, their two sons, aged 10 and 12, as well as his colleagues at work have been supportive of his participation in the reality show.

His wife has been helping him maintain his social media accounts.

Both Mr Sashikumar and his wife became Australian citizens last September. His sons are Singapore citizens who will return to do their national service.

Mr Sashikumar is not returning to work yet and has applied to extend his no-pay leave by another six months.

His dream is to open a restaurant serving Indian and South-east Asian cuisine and provide employment for former convicts.

He intends to be based in Australia, but does not rule out the possibility of starting a food business in Singapore if the opportunity arises.

