Silver linings in pandemic during my silver years

My life, like that of many others, has drastically changed as a result of Covid-19. The fast-changing landscape people must navigate, with all its fears as well as cheers and heroism, gives me pause to reflect on some important life lessons.

1 The importance of living well and leaving well

The number of those infected with the coronavirus worldwide has passed 1.6 million and more than 100,000 people have died. This number is growing daily.

This pandemic reinforces my sentiments about living well and dying well. It gives me a sense of urgency to do something meaningful every day as there is always a chance I could be the next victim - fit and careful as I am.

So I am taking more time to telementor younger people and doing more reflective writing with the hope of leaving behind a meaningful legacy.

2 We are not always in control

This is the year of our golden wedding anniversary, and my wife and I had planned a cruise trip to Alaska with our children and grandchildren.

When we celebrated our silver wedding anniversary 25 years ago, we had planned a cruise to enjoy the icy temperatures and glacial sights there. But we cancelled the trip because our kids were too young to appreciate it.

We thought we could go on the trip on our 50th and we had planned and booked it, and paid for it. But it was not meant to be.

We can plan and prepare, but we do not always have control over our calendars, let alone our lives.

3 Never take one another's well-being for granted



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



Our son, a doctor living in New York City, has always been consistently in touch with us.

Suddenly, there was silence for almost a week. His sisters also said they could not get through to him.

It was worrying, especially as New York state has had more Covid-19 patients (180,000 officially and growing) than any place in the world.

When he finally called to say he and his family were fine, we heaved a huge sigh of relief.

It is easy, in the best of times, to take one another for granted. It is in trying times that we are truly in touch with our emotions.

We feel more intensely the love we have for one another. We should not need a crisis or a tragedy to remind ourselves never to take one another for granted.

4 New ways of reuniting with family

Because nine out of 11 of our immediate family members live overseas, it is difficult to have a complete family reunion. The last time all of us were together was three years ago when they descended on our island state for my 70th birthday.

Most of the time, we see one another individually, or family by family on FaceTime, as they are scattered across five North American cities. It never occurred to any of us that it would be good to have regular family reunions on Zoom.

But all that changed because we had a week of anxiety of not being able to get through to our son. When we finally connected, he suggested we use Zoom for regular family chats. He set it up and we all met virtually for the first time.

It was a wonderful experience. Why didn't we think of it earlier? It took Covid-19 to precipitate that.

5 Kindness breeds kindness

I have always been asking: "How can I help? What can I do for you?" But these days, I find myself on the receiving end of such kindness too.

I have younger colleagues and friends asking: "Can I get you some groceries? Do you need help at this time?"

A cabby friend, Yale Yap, texted as follows: "I am usually waiting for call at the car park near your home. Call me for help if you need me at no extra charge."

When such offers are made, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude.

I have learnt that there are many thoughtful younger people who care for others and are proactive in being kind and doing good.

I have also learnt to accept help graciously. Even though I am an independent and fit septuagenarian, I must accept that I need to stay home for now because it will protect others. It is not about me. It is about the community.

Truth be told, I am an extrovert and a people person. Restraining myself from meeting and engaging people is not natural to me. But I have to give up what I love to do, in order to do the work I love for the people I care about.

Covid-19 generates a sinking feeling. But it is not all bad news. Sometimes, the bad accentuates the good we often take for granted. I am grateful for the lessons I've learnt during this time.