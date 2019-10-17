SIA cabins remain 4th cleanest in the world

Have you ever had to brush crumbs left behind by the previous passenger off your plane seat? Or dig up crumpled napkins from the seat pocket? Just how clean are planes?

Besides arming yourself with sanitiser and packs of wet wipes, you can also put your inner germaphobe at ease by checking out Skytrax's list of the world's cleanest airline cabins before your flight.

The cleanest airline cabins belong to Taiwan's Eva Air, which moves up from second place in last year's rankings. Singapore Airlines remains in fourth position, behind Japanese carriers Japan Airlines and ANA All Nippon Airways, which are ranked second and third respectively.

Other Star Alliance members like Lufthansa and Swiss International Air Lines are also among the top 20.

The cleanliness accolade is part of the World Airline Awards by London-based research firm Skytrax, which has assessed airlines for different factors like cabin crew and in-flight entertainment through its global, annual airline customer satisfaction survey since 1999.

Skytrax's rankings are based on survey responses from passengers who rated the standards and quality of cleanliness in the aircraft cabin.

The final results took into consideration seat areas, tables, carpets, cabin panels and washrooms.

This year's World Airline Awards were decided by 21.65 million eligible survey entries from travellers of more than 100 different nationalities.

  • TOP 20 CLEANEST AIRLINE CABINS

  •  1. Eva Air

    2. Japan Airlines

    3. ANA All Nippon Airways 

    4. Singapore Airlines

    5. Asiana Airlines 

    6. Hainan Airlines 

    7. Swiss International Air Lines 

    8. Cathay Pacific Airways 

    9. Qatar Airways

    10. Lufthansa 

    11. China Airlines

    12. Austrian Airlines 

    13. Korean Air 

    14. Air New Zealand

    15. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 

    16. Qantas Airways 

    17. Cathay Dragon 

    18. Bangkok Airways 

    19. Thai Airways

    20. Finnair

