Show revisits sex abuse claims against singer R. Kelly

NEW YORK • A six-hour documentary series airing over the weekend has brought American R&B star R. Kelly back into the spotlight, revisiting accusations of criminal misconduct, including having sex with several minors.

The Lifetime cable network show that premiered last Thursday and broadcast subsequent episodes last Friday and last Saturday shed new light on charges against the artist, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly.

Known especially for his hit I Believe I Can Fly, the 51-year-old singer and producer was charged in 2002 with filming sex acts between him and a 14-year-old girl, but was ultimately acquitted in 2008.

The team behind Surviving R. Kelly held dozens of interviews filmed with members of the singer's inner circle.

In the documentary, back-up singers detailed sexual relations between R. Kelly and three girls under the age of 16, including 15-year-old star Aaliyah, who died in 2001 in a plane crash. Aaliyah's mother Diane Haughton called the allegations "fabrications" .

In the documentary directed by film-maker Dream Hampton, women portray R. Kelly as manipulative, violent and focused on young girls, allegedly demanding they call him "daddy".

Neither R. Kelly nor his record label RCA responded to queries by Agence France-Presse.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE