Shop online for Metro's circuit breaker specials

The circuit breaker might have put a dampener on the shopaholic's favourite pastime, but there is no reason why retail therapy should be put on hold.

Missing the department store experience? Perhaps it is time you visited, if you have not already, Metro's shop, Metro LazMall, on e-commerce platform Lazada Singapore. The department store launched the site last November on Black Friday and has a new specially curated catalogue for the circuit breaker period.

The array of offerings is extensive, from UV sterilisers to food products.

While some might prefer the actual experience, shopping online also has its perks. You can shop in the wee hours of the morning and you do not have to jostle with crowds or face battle-hardened deal hunters.

Here are a few picks from its circuit breaker catalogue:

MANUKA HONEY

Give your immunity a boost with Honeyworld Manuka Honey ($69.90). Manuka honey is derived from bees that feed on the manuka plant and has potent anti-microbial properties.

UV STERILISER

The Essgee UV steriliser ($89.90) is a prudent purchase during these trying times. Specially brought in, it is said to eliminate 99.99 per cent of germs and can clean all manner of items, from face masks to tiny pieces of jewellery to your desk.

MULTIPURPOSE COOKER

For budding chefs who have been using the circuit breaker period to improve their culinary skills, La Gourmet's 4L Healthy Rice Cooker ($119) could be an interesting purchase. With a unique four-stage cooking process, this rice cooker is said to remove unhealthy starches from rice and can make everything from claypot rice to yogurt.