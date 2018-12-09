She eats carbs and doesn’t exercise

Retired headhunter Kathryn Yap has a diet some people might envy.

She eats rich food such as caviar, foie gras and wagyu and does not hold back. She and her husband, who is in his 50s and works in the technology industry, are known as consummate hosts. He is also a good cook.

But she sticks to a rigorous fasting regimen. She has been doing intermittent fasting (IF) for about six years. Her eight-hour eating window starts at 2 or 4pm because she eats out a lot in the evenings.

Ms Yap, who is in her early 50s and is a mother of three, started fasting because she was “getting a little bit plump”.

Books like The 8-Hour Diet (2013) by David Zinczenko and The Warrior Diet (2001) by Ori Hofmekler and Diana Holtzberg helped her get started.

She is 1.58m tall and used to weigh 53kg. Now, her weight hovers between 48 and 50kg. Aside from the weight loss, she said the fat on her stomach and under her arms is gone, she has dropped four dress sizes and her face is more angular. Yearly health checks show that her cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels are good, she added.

Combining IF with another diet, say, the fat-focused ketogenic diet or the protein-rich paleo diet, is counter-productive, she believes.

“I eat everything,” she said. “I don’t stop myself from eating carbs. I have no restrictions on food and I have to eat enough so that my body does not go into starvation mode.” She estimates that about 40 per cent of her diet is carbohydrates.

“I don’t exercise at all.” But she does stick to the eight-hour eating window and organises her social life around it. Her husband also does IF, but is not as strict as she is.

She said: “I’m more disciplined. He cheats a lot more. When I get invited to lunch and dinner, I’ll choose one and tell my friends I am happy to meet them for tea or happy hour. You have to compromise somewhere.

“This is something I will do until the day I die. I don’t feel deprived.”

