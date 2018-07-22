Cheap & Good: Serious about chicken

Sinn Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice's chef-owner Derwin Chan takes his poached chickens seriously.

So seriously that when cooking them, he takes an additional step of inserting a self-designed tube into the cavities, which allows the poaching liquid to circulate better and cook both the inside and outside of the chicken evenly.

And the proof of the pudding (or in this case, poached chicken) is in the eating.

Using that method to cook chicken produces meat so succulent that you will be eyeing the next piece on the plate even as you chew a mouthful.

The chicken is helped along by a flavourful yet light drizzling sauce and you might even want to sip it on its own.

The calorie-conscious might be tempted to discard the chicken skin. Don't.

SINN JI HAINANESE CHICKEN RICE

Where: 01-05 Novena Regency, 275 Thomson Road, tel: 6258-0855; open: 11am to 9.30pm; go to www.facebook.com/sinnjithomsonroad Rating: 3.5 stars

Apart from the fact that the skin comes with that prized layer of jelly underneath, it is also soft and tender and such a treat.

This chicken rice shop, opposite Novena Church, also sells roast chicken, which is decent, but I prefer the white version.

A one-person portion of chicken rice costs $4.80, but if you are particularly hungry, you might want to order a quarter of a chicken ($10), which is also good for two people with more modest appetites. Half a chicken costs $16 and a whole one costs $32.

Also good are the side dishes, like the crispy Thai-style tofu ($6.80), which is tender on the inside while nicely firm outside, without being hard or dry.

The dumplings in soup ($5.80) are also a nice touch. Because of the smooth wrapper, the chicken-and-prawn dumplings slip around the mouth like silk sheets.

But, really, if you, too, are serious about your chicken, then zoom in on it and order a quarter all to yourself. You can always go on a diet tomorrow.