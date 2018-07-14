Sephora celebrates its 10th anniversary with a playhouse

Sephora, the beauty lover's playground, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Singapore in that fun-loving spirit.

For the first time, the French-founded chain of personal-care stores and multi-brand beauty paradise will be hosting Sephora Playhouse, a warehouse-sized spectacle spanning 700 sq m at the Civic Plaza in Ngee Ann City, from July 21 to 29.

Featuring thematic rooms, each custom-designed mini venue is inspired by some of Singapore's favourite beauty brands, such as Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, Too Faced and Urban Decay.

Expect colourful, Insta-worthy set-ups, including Benefit's room that is inspired by an American diner and ice-cream parlour, complete with a ball pit.

The Estee Lauder room features a blue-light mirror maze.

Visitors can bounce on trampolines in Urban Decay's Bouncy Palette Room or take a photo on the giant Cream Lip slide in the Sephora Collection space.

Besides the experiential and interactive set-up, the event also promises exclusive launches, deals and steals.

Too Faced's Peaches & Cream collection will make its brick-and-mortar debut at the Sephora Playhouse. Those who drop by will be the first to get their hands on products from the range, which include the Too Faced White Peach Multi-Dimensional Eye Shadow Palette.

Besides the goodie bags that will be handed out to the first 500 attendees, there will also be exclusive offers galore for the 10-day event.

Deals include a Playhouseexclusive pouch with the purchase of any two Kat Von D products and a free deluxe-sized Troublemaker Mascara with any purchase of the Urban Decay Born To Run Eyeshadow Palette.

Also, shoppers will get a complimentary Tarte lip gloss and sequin mermaid pouch when they buy the Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Eyeshadow Palette Vol. III.

Those planning to raise their make-up game can join a slew of workshops. There will be a live make-up demonstration hosted by Kat Von D's resident make-up artist on July 21 at 3pm, which will feature the brand's star products.

Brow-grooming tips can be picked up on July 21, from 6pm, from Benefit's brow expert, and a free hair-braiding session will be thrown in.

If you are after a more relaxed vibe, there will be a jam and crackers tasting session with Fresh Beauty on July 22, from 4 to 5pm. That is also when its range of masks, designed for specific skin needs, will be showcased.

There is more. Strike a pose in three of your favourite Sephora Playhouse rooms, caption the pictures on Instagram with the hashtag #SEPHORAPlayhouse and stand a chance to win one of 10 limited-edition Playhouse curated gift sets, which include full-size products from participating brands.

Entry to Sephora Playhouse is free. However, visitors must register online to be a Sephora Beauty Pass member and download the Sephora app to check in.

Details and updates will be available on the app. Sign up for a Playhouse session at sephora-playhouse.com.sg