Selena Gomez creates her own ice-cream flavour

Selena Gomez is living the dream of every child in the world - the 28-year-old singer now has her own ice-cream flavour.

She took to Instagram to announce that the flavour she created, Cookies & Cream Remix, will be released by famous New York ice-cream parlour and restaurant Serendipity3.

It retails at US$5.99 (S$8.20) a pint and is a mix of pink vanilla ice cream, cookie bites and fudge. "Basically, it's heaven and every bite is delicious," the singer said in a video, before eating a spoonful with a smile.

The flavour will be released on Friday, according to Elle magazine.

Cookies & Cream Remix is also a sweet celebration of Gomez's collaboration with K-pop girl group Blackpink.

She wrote: "I created Cookies & Cream Remix made with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to the girls."

Gomez and Blackpink's collaboration for the latter's upcoming debut studio album, Ice Cream, will also be released on Friday.

Gomez also said that she would invest in the Serendipity3 brand. "I grew up going to the iconic @serendipity3nyc restaurant so I couldn't be more excited to join the ownership team," she wrote.

Established in 1954 in New York's Upper East Side, Serendipity3 is known for desserts such as Frrrozen Hot Chocolate and has served celebrities from Marilyn Monroe to Kim Kardashian.