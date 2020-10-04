School of resilience

Up against the defending champion in the finals of the 2019 C Division Rugby Bowl, the entire school community and alumni rallied around the Admiralty Secondary School rugby team in a nail-biting match.
Can you see the sparkle in their eyes? These heartwarming photos celebrate the milestones of students in Boon Lay Secondary School.
Can you see the sparkle in their eyes? These heartwarming photos celebrate the milestones of students in Boon Lay Secondary School.
Students of Pei Hwa Secondary School enthusiastically raised funds for social service agencies during the school’s Community Day last year.
Schools have to manage temperature screening and safe distancing in the new normal, so teachers and non-teaching staff at Kent Ridge Secondary School stepped up and took on new roles to help out.
Recess became dramatically different at Lakeside Primary School because of safe management practices.
Beyond educating their young charges, teachers at MOE Kindergarten@ Fernvale became counsellors and even safety officers in the pandemic.
Pupils at First Toa Payoh Primary School celebrated Racial Harmony Day this year with safe management measures in place, but the children still had fun playing traditional games such as kuti-kuti and top-spinning.
As Children's Day approaches, catch vignettes of school life before and since Covid-19 at the Our Schools, Our Stories photo exhibition

A boy jumps high over a jump rope made of rubber bands, his knees tucked tightly as he executes a perfect arc to advance in the traditional game of Zero Point.

It could be just another Racial Harmony Day at First Toa Payoh Primary School, except that everyone has a mask on and is spread out.

This arresting visual is one 30 winning entries in the Ministry of Education's Our Schools, Our Stories annual photo contest, which garnered a record 1,768 entries from 248 schools, the highest number since the contest started in 2018.

Spanning days before and since Covid-19, the photos are a powerful testament of school solidarity in good times and bad, a precious memento of how the nation's children braved their worst fears and a timely reminder of the everyday heroes among us.

Catch its interactive roving exhibition from now until March 1 next year at seven heartland venues. Go to www.moe.gov.sg/osos for details.

