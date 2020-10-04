School of resilience
As Children's Day approaches, catch vignettes of school life before and since Covid-19 at the Our Schools, Our Stories photo exhibition
A boy jumps high over a jump rope made of rubber bands, his knees tucked tightly as he executes a perfect arc to advance in the traditional game of Zero Point.
It could be just another Racial Harmony Day at First Toa Payoh Primary School, except that everyone has a mask on and is spread out.
This arresting visual is one 30 winning entries in the Ministry of Education's Our Schools, Our Stories annual photo contest, which garnered a record 1,768 entries from 248 schools, the highest number since the contest started in 2018.
Spanning days before and since Covid-19, the photos are a powerful testament of school solidarity in good times and bad, a precious memento of how the nation's children braved their worst fears and a timely reminder of the everyday heroes among us.
Catch its interactive roving exhibition from now until March 1 next year at seven heartland venues. Go to www.moe.gov.sg/osos for details.
