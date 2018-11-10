School holidays survival guide: 12 things to do that will not break the bank

The Arts

1. Parent-Child Workshop - Basic Indian Dance by Sreedevy Sivarajasingam

Parents and their children learn animal and bird postures, hand gestures representing the elements of nature, as well as how to create a simple Indian dance sequence.

WHERE: Esplanade Rehearsal Studio

WHEN: Nov 25, 11am and 2pm

ADMISSION: $24 for a parent-and-child ticket. Recommended for kids aged five and older.

INFO: Learn more or purchase tickets at www.esplanade.com

2. Paper Puppet Making and Wood Block Printing by Strokearts Studio



Strokearts Studio's Paper Puppet Making and Wood Block Printing will take place on Nov 17 and 18, 2018, at the Esplanade. PHOTO:

ESPLANADE – THEATRES ON THE BAY





Make elephants, fish and peacocks inspired by shadow puppets. Try wood block printing in the style of kalamkari textiles in India, where kalamkari means "work done with a pen".

WHERE: Esplanade Festival Corner

WHEN: Nov 17 and 18, Saturday and Sunday. Come any time between 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.esplanade.com

3. 398.2 Storytelling Festival

This festival features 22 local and 14 international storytellers, a puppet show by puppeteer Frankie Malachi, face painting and costumed characters walking around. There are sessions dedicated to preschoolers, family audiences and adults.

WHERE: Central Public Library

WHEN: Nov 25, 10.30am -6.30pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: https://www.facebook.com/398.2StorytellingFestival/

4. Awang Batil by Teater Kami

Evoking the paddy fields of Kedah and Kelantan, ancient Malay folklore, known for their satire and values, is brought to life. The performance, involving narration, dialogue and choral singing, is in Malay with English surtitles.

WHERE: Bedok Town Square

WHEN: Nov 17 (this Saturday), 2pm and 5pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.facebook.com/TeaterKami

5. The Rubbish Prince by 3Pumpkins



Outdoor performance The Rubbish Prince by 3Pumpkins is billed as a modern fable about our relationship to the things we consume and discard. PHOTO: COURTESY OF 3PUMPKINS



The Rubbish Prince, a 3.5-metre tall puppet made of recyclables, stumbles upon a child lying beneath a heap of junk. This outdoor performance is billed as a modern fable about our relationship to the things we consume and discard.

WHERE: Admiralty Park and various locations in Woodlands

WHEN: Nov 17 to Nov 25, at different times

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.facebook.com/therubbishprince

Fitness

6. KpopX Family Bonding

Parents and their kids can groove to their favourite K-pop songs in a fitness session that combines K-pop dance moves, aerobics and body toning exercises.

WHERE: Choa Chu Kang Dance Studio

WHEN: Dec 19, 11am - 12pm

ADMISSION: $12

INFO: Sign up via the ActiveSG app or online at myactivesg.com/Programmes.

7. Flippa ball camp

This three-hour camp teaches children how to play flippa ball, which is modified water polo. Even children just learning to swim can take part as it is played in shallow water.

WHERE: Various locations including Jurong West Swimming Complex and Jalan Besar Swimming Complex.

WHEN: Nov 19 to 20 Dec, 9am - 12pm

ADMISSION: $21.40

INFO: Sign up via the ActiveSG app or online at myactivesg.com/Programmes, where more details can be found.

Heritage

8. Building History: Monuments in Bricks & Blocks



Travelling exhibition Building History: Monuments in Bricks & Blocks features eight models of national monuments, constructed using over 110,000 Lego bricks. PHOTO: NATIONAL HERITAGE BOARD



This travelling exhibition features eight models of national monuments, constructed using over 110,000 Lego bricks. The Sultan Mosque model is the heaviest, weighing more than 40kg.

WHERE and WHEN: Seng Kang Public Library: till Nov 30.

Choa Chu Kang Public Library: Dec 1 - 31.

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Email ian_lee@nhb.gov.sg

9. The Little Prince In The Dark



The Little Prince In The Dark is part of an ongoing exhibition celebrating the 75th anniversary of the French classic The Little Prince (Le Petit Prince). PHOTO:

INSTITUT FRANÇAIS





As part of an ongoing exhibition celebrating the 75th anniversary of the French classic The Little Prince (Le Petit Prince), by writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, a special dark room displays five sculptures depicting characters from the book. Visitors, including the visually impaired, will get a tactile experience of the story.

WHERE: Singapore Philatelic Museum

WHEN: Saturdays from Nov 17 till Dec 22; various times.

ADMISSION: Free for Singaporeans and PRs

INFO: www.spm.org.sg

10. Between the Lines - The Chinese Cartoon Revolution



Officials and Rice Barrels (1911), one of the cartoons featured in the Between the Lines - The Chinese Cartoon Revolution exhibition. PHOTO: REPRODUCED WITH PERMISSION OF THE MEMORIAL MUSEUM OF 1911 REVOLUTION



This exhibition examines the links between the 1911 revolution in China and the emergence of Chinese cartoons in Singapore. Cartoonists in China depicted a declining nation in the late 19th century. This influenced the Chinese diaspora in Singapore, where the first such cartoons appeared in local newspapers as a form of political and social commentary.

WHERE: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall

WHEN: Till July 7, 2019; 10am - 5pm

ADMISSION: Free for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents

INFO: Visit www.sysnmh.org.sg or call 62567377

Nature

11. Evening Chorus at Kranji Marshes



File photo of the Kranji Marshes. PHOTO: ST FILE



Learn about different species in these marsh, woodland and grass habitats. Participants will be guided on a 3km walk through an ecologically sensitive conservation area not usually open to the public. It is not recommended for young children without supervision.

WHERE: Kranji Gate, 11 Neo Tiew Lane 2

WHEN: Dec 8, 4.30pm - 6.30pm

Related Story How to enjoy the school holidays on a budget

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Registration is compulsory and visitors who turn up without first registering will be turned away. Email nparks_sbwr@nparks.gov.sg or call 67941401. For more details, visit www.nparks.gov.sg

12. Fish and prawn harvesting demonstration

WHERE: Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, Wetland Centre, Prawn Pond. Meet at the information counter.

WHEN: Nov 24, 4pm to 5.30pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Registration opens on Nov 16. Contact Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve at 67941401 or email nparks_sbwr@nparks.gov.sg. For more details, visit www.nparks.gov.sg