Say it with a cactus?

1 BONSAI

For the Japanophiles, there is no gift better than a bonsai plant. Bonsai symbolise peace, harmony and balance. As a gift, it reflects a lover's commitment to a long-lasting and blissful relationship. Get these delicate beauties from online florist Ferns n Petals (fnp.com). Its Bonsai Plant in Green Pot is retailed at $99. Or get the Tree of Love ($36.90, above) from Far East Flora (fareastflora.com).

2 CACTI

The starter plant for any self-professed brown thumb, cacti are beautiful plants that are easy to cultivate, requiring a lot of sunlight and a bit of water, preferably once a week.

Symbolising endurance, cacti are the perfect gifts for prickly paramours. Prices start at $3 for a plant.

Get them at Hua Hng Trading Co, a wholesale garden centre (15 Bah Soon Pah Road; open from 8am to 6pm from Mondays to Saturdays and 9am to 1pm on Sundays; tel: 6257-3259).

3 SUCCULENTS

Succulents have become popular with the young, especially influencers on social media.

As their name might suggest, they are characterised by thick and fleshy parts. They are also easy to cultivate, with weekly watering enough to keep them healthy and thick.

Buy one at Candy Floriculture, a wholesale floral and landscape specialist (567 Thomson Road; open from 8am to 7.30pm daily; tel: 6256 -6788).

Prices begin at $4 for a plant.

4 EDIBLE BOUQUETS

Edible bouquets are a combination of fruit baskets and flower bouquets, in which different types of food are arranged to mimic the appearance of a more conventional flower bouquet.

If your loved one likes savoury food, consider getting him or her an edible bouquet arrangement from Petalfoo (05-27 Inno Centre, 1003 Bukit Merah Central; tel: 9117-5540).

Petalfoo founder Kelly Chua created her edible bouquets to appeal to men. However, her bouquets, which include an Old Chang Kee bouquet and a KFC bouquet, have become popular with both men and women. Prices start at $80 for a bouquet.

Or, if your other half is a health nut, get him or her a vegetable bouquet from Floral Garage (03-34 756 Upper Serangoon Road; tel: 6282-2813), made up of fruits and vegetables like carrots, grapes and broccoli.