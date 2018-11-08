S. Korean actor back home after being detained in Jakarta

SEOUL • South Korean actor and model Lee Jong-suk (photo) has returned home after being detained in Jakarta, Indonesia, for about two days.

Lee visited the city last Saturday as part of his fan meet-up tour, which included visits to Japan in August, as well as Taiwan and Thailand in September.

He was scheduled to board a plane for South Korea the next day, but Lee and his team were not allowed to leave Indonesia.

The actor's detention in Jakarta was made public in his Instagram post on Monday, which read: "All of (the) staff members and I are currently tied up in Jakarta. We've been detained since yesterday."

The post has since been deleted.

Lee's agency A-man Project offered an update on the situation in an official statement issued on Tuesday.

It said Lee's return was delayed because of tax and visa issues involving the local branch of Korean event organiser Yes 24.

A-man Project announced that legal action would be taken through the law firm Yulchon based in Seoul.

"The agency will take legal action through Yulchon and the lawyer in charge against the management and local promoter. All legal measures will be settled through (the law firm)," it said, apologising for "causing concern".

Lee was the youngest male model to walk the runway at Seoul Fashion Week in 2005.

The model transitioned onscreen in 2010, landing major roles in the TV series Prosecutor Princess and in the horror film Ghost.

As an actor, he saw his breakthrough with the hit series Secret Garden, which aired from the end of 2010 to early 2011.

The TV series starred Ha Ji-won and Hyun Bin.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK