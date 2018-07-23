Robin Williams' items up for auction

NEW YORK • Art work, film memorabilia and personal items owned by the late actor Robin Williams will go under the hammer in New York this October, more than four years after his death, Sotheby's announced last Friday.

The Oscar winner, movie veteran, stand-up comedian and television star was one of Hollywood's most popular entertainers whose tragic death in August 2014 triggered an outpouring of emotion the world over.

Items owned by Williams and his second wife, film producer and philanthropist Marsha Garces Williams, will go on sale on Oct 4 with proceeds going to charities they championed, Sotheby's said.

The dedicated sale will include autographed scripts, awards, props, street art by Banksy, more than 40 watches, bicycles and sports memorabilia, furniture and art, the auction house said.

Lots include a Hogwarts school robe worn by Daniel Radcliffe in the 2001 movie Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone, valued between US$10,000 (S$13,625) and US$15,000, and Williams' Hollywood Walk of Fame award valued at US$3,000 to US$5,000.

The collection will go on public view at Sotheby's on Sept 29 and the organisations to benefit include The Juilliard School in New York, the Wounded Warrior Project and the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

Williams won an Oscar in 1998 for Good Will Hunting.

A father of three, he was known for high-energy, rapid-fire improvisation and clowning, and starred in hit films such as Good Morning, Vietnam (1987) and Mrs Doubtfire (1993).

Marsha was his second wife. The couple were married from 1989 to 2010 and had two children together.

He committed suicide aged 63. His widow and third wife, Susan Schneider, later revealed that he had been suffering from Lewy body dementia, a neurodegenerative disease that alters mood, movement and provokes hallucinations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE