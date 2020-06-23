Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse denies sexual assault allegation

Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse has hit back at a Twitter user who accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2013 at a New York University party, calling it a false accusation.

The anonymous Twitter account, which used the name Victoria, posted a series of tweets on June 21, saying that she had been invited to one of his house parties by a mutual friend. During the party, Sprouse allegedly flirted with her, invited her up to his room and then pushed her onto the bed, despite her telling him several times to stop.

Sprouse, 27, tweeted in response: "Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it."

The actor had also starred in teen sitcom The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody (2005 to 2008) and romantic drama film Five Feet Apart (2019).

His co-star on the Netflix show Riverdale (2017 to present), Lili Reinhart, said the anonymous account was "created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast".

Her post added: "I can't think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers."

According to USA Today, the allegations against Sprouse have come amid recent accusations of sexual assault against numerous other celebrities such as singer Justin Bieber, actor Ansel Elgort and comedian Chris D'Elia. All of them have denied the allegations.