Rihanna first to get 1 billion Spotify streams

NEW YORK •Take A Bow singer Rihanna can take two more big bows.

As streaming service Spotify marks its 10th anniversary this week, it has released most-streamed lists across various categories.

Rihanna is lauded as the first artist to achieve one billion Spotify streams, a feat accomplished in 2013.

The Barbadian is also the most-streamed female artist.

Sweden-based Spotify Technology launched to the public in October 2008, with Coldplay's Viva La Vida becoming the most-streamed track in the debut month.

A decade later, it has more than 180 million monthly active listeners in 65 countries.

It features more than 40 million tracks, 2,000-plus genres, more than three billion playlists and has clocked 16,858,080 years of time streamed.

Taking the No. 1 spot on the most-streamed artist rundown is Drake, while Ed Sheeran tops the most-streamed song list with Shape Of You.

If you wonder why giants Adele and Taylor Swift are at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively in the most-streamed female ranking, their initial reluctance to join the service in its infancy may have worked against them.

Spotify's biggest competitor is Apple Music, with more than 50 million subscribers and illegal downloads.

Globally, 38 per cent of online listeners continue to consume music illegally through copyright infringement practices such as stream ripping, according to a 2018 report by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

BLOOMBERG