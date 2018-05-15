Right Stuff, Bonfire author Tom Wolfe dead at 87, agent says

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Tom Wolfe, an early practitioner of "new journalism" who captured the mood and culture of America across five decades with books including The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test, The Right Stuff and The Bonfire of the Vanities, died on Tuesday (May 15) at the age of 87, his agent said.

Wolfe, who had a knack for coining phrases such as "radical chic" and "the me decade," died of an unspecified infection in a New York City hospital on Monday, his agent, Lynn Nesbit, said in a phone interview.