Reaching out with a new sound

The ninth album for one of the United States' most prominent indie bands, Death Cab for Cutie, was never going to be business as usual.

It's the first album in their career without founding member Chris Walla, who left in 2014, and also their first long-form work to feature new members, guitarist/keyboardists Dave Depper and Zac Rae.

So it wasn't a surprise that the band would showcase a new sound - in this case a more airy, ethereal and decidedly more mainstream production that shrouds frontman Ben Gibbard's distinctive bittersweet musings.

The band delve further into the electronic sounds that marked their previous album, Kintsugi. Sparkling, clean guitars are layered over gleaming keyboards in tracks like When We Drive and Autumn Love.

Lyrically, Gibbard takes inspiration from how much his surroundings are changing, as well as the imminent passing of time.

Early single Gold Rush bops along with highly processed drums and a dancey beat as he laments gentrification in his neighbourhood (It seems I never stopped losing you/ As every dive becomes something new/And all our ghosts get swept away). 60 & Punk is a poignant tale of the sad decline of a rock hero (Broke and working in a record store/Daydreaming about the upcoming tour/Were you happier when you were poor?).

INDIE POP THANK YOU FOR TODAY Death Cab for Cutie Atlantic 3 stars

INDIE POP BE THE COWBOY Mitski Dead Oceans 4 stars

In a way, the band's move towards a more pop-oriented sound mirrors their contemporaries from the early 2000s like Paramore, Fall Out Boy and Panic! At The Disco, whose recent releases feature a much more mainstream sound than their earlier works.

Still, while the melodies are classic Death Cab, Thank You For Today lacks the edge found in their past albums and it feels like the sound of a band trying to expand their audience.

Japanese-American singer-songwriter Mitski might well find her fanbase grow with her fifth album, Be The Cowboy.

A rising name in the indie world, she lays herself bare in a collection of songs that tackle issues like heartbreak, alienation and identity. Yet the music itself is exuberant and uplifting, and it's this dichotomy that makes the album an interesting listen.

Nobody, with its jazz-inflected refrains, is a soul-baring ode to loneliness, written while the singer was all alone in Kuala Lumpur. It sees her at her most vulnerable (My God, I'm so lonely/So I open the window/To hear sounds of people), yet it's also a glorious and irresistible disco tune.

Washing Machine Heart takes a similar route, balancing a buoyant beat with expressions of anxiety (Baby, though I've closed my eyes/I know who you pretend I am).

Remember My Name channels her unrequited desires (I need something bigger than the sky/ Hold it in my arms and know it's mine) in a '90s alt-rock shroud reminiscent of The Pixies.

With Be The Cowboy, Mitski cements her reputation as one of contemporary indie rock's brightest gems, one well deserving of a more mainstream acceptance.