Rapper Post Malone in emergency landing

NEW YORK • After getting a career lift on Monday, American rapper Post Malone was brought down to earth the next day.

He was in a small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing at a New York state airport after two tyres blew out during takeoff, aviation authorities said.

The Gulfstream G-IV jet took off for London at 10.50am local time at Teterboro Airport, located some 50km from New York, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said.

According to the FAA and the FlightRadar website, the plane, which was carrying 16 people, went around in several circles in order to drain its fuel reserves before landing at Stewart airport, about 100km from New York, close to 4pm.

The 23-year-old, who won Song of the Year on Monday night's MTV Video Music Awards for Rockstar, tweeted: "I landed guys. Thank you for your prayers."

He had also shown his gratitude at the MTV event, saying: "You go to bed and you dream about maybe winning and then whenever you get up here, you don't remember what the hell to say.

"Thank you to my family, thank you to my crew... thank you everybody for listening."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE