Rapper Nicki Minaj announces retirement

NEW YORK • Bang Bang rapper Nicki Minaj dropped a bomb on Thursday when she announced her retirement from music to focus on her family.

The provocative 36-year-old, who is engaged to music executive Kenneth Petty, said recently a wedding is on the cards in coming months.

"I've decided to retire & have my family," tweeted the wildly successful rapper who was raised in the New York borough of Queens.

The news fuelled pregnancy rumours that had already been swirling since June, after she appeared on a late-night television show and opted against drinking.

She went Instagram-official with Petty, 40, in December last year, after rebooting the relationship decades after they were involved as teenagers.

The rekindled romance raised eyebrows considering Petty's criminal past. He is a registered sex offender in New York and was convicted in 1995 of attempted rape.

Minaj dismissed criticism of her new relationship, saying: "He was 15, she was 16... in a relationship."

Minaj's profanity-laced lyrics, skin-baring music videos and unique, animated flow first catapulted her to fame in 2010.

Known for her bold sartorial style that includes neon costumes and wigs, Minaj is considered one of rap's most influential female artists.

Her brash personality also made her a tabloid regular, especially for a feud at a Fashion Week 2018 after-party that saw rap rival Cardi B throw a shoe and allegedly attempt to fight Minaj.

Cardi B later said Minaj had questioned her aptitude as a mother.

The rap queen's retirement announcement was a particularly surprising turn of events as Minaj has been quite active in music this summer. Last month, she appeared in rising star Megan Thee Stallion's song Hot Girl Summer.

In June, she released a single titled Megatron and said she had a new studio album in the works, which would be her fifth.

But Minaj is no stranger to spectacle and some fans wondered on social media whether her retirement was but a marketing strategy ahead of an album drop.

