Radio station reinstates Baby, It's Cold Outside

LOS ANGELES • An American radio station which pulled a classic holiday song from its playlist has placed it back.

Baby, It's Cold Outside - a duet written in 1944 and performed over the years by scores of artists - has turned into a hot potato for American broadcasters, some of which have yanked the popular song on grounds the lyrics are predatory towards women.

Late last week, Cleveland radio station WDOK was the first to announce it was pulling the song from its playlist after receiving complaints.

Several other stations across the United States - and in Canada - have followed suit, including Denver radio station Kosi.

However, Kosi's decision did not sit well with outraged listeners who voted it back on the airwaves.

Kosi said on Tuesday that the jingle would return after an online poll generated more than 15,000 responses, with 95 per cent of them in favour of keeping the song.

"While we are sensitive to those who may be upset by some of the lyrics, the majority of our listeners have expressed their interpretation of the song to be non-offensive," the station's programme director, Mr Jim Lawson, said in a statement.

