Queen Elizabeth, 94, goes on a horse ride in her first public appearance since the lockdown in Britain

It seems like the matriarch of Britain's royal family is doing just fine. Queen Elizabeth II, who had been semi-isolated in Windsor Castle due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was recently seen in the saddle riding a pony, USA Today reports.

Photographs of the queen were released on Sunday (May 31) by Buckingham Palace.

The queen swopped brightly-coloured hats and matching monochrome suits for an equally bright headscarf. She kept warm with a simple tweed jacket and pants.

The queen, who is known to be a fan of horse racing, went for a ride on Balmoral Fern, in her first appearance in public since Britain's lockdown, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch has been staying home with her husband, Prince Philip, for the past 10 weeks. However, she has been keeping her blue blood pumping with daily horse rides.

The queen also celebrated her 94th birthday on April 21 during lockdown, spending time with family members through a video conference.

And the queen has not been neglecting her royal duties. Working from home, she has issued several rallying messages, including televised addresses, which are a rarity for her.

On May 8, the queen, in a pre-recorded video that aired on the BBC, commemorated VE Day (Victory in Europe Day), which celebrates the end of World War II in Europe.

In the address, she says: "At the start, the outlook seemed bleak, the end distant, the outcome uncertain. But we kept faith that the cause was right and this belief, as my father noted in his broadcast, carried us through."

"Never give up, never despair. Better days will return."