Priyanka Chopra steps into the unknown

PHOTO: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published
51 min ago

Priyanka Chopra's star power secured a glitzy, red-carpet slot last Friday at Toronto's film festival for The Sky Is Pink, her first Hindi-language film in three years. Directed by Shonali Bose, it tells the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, a Delhi teenager whose life was cut short by a rare genetic disorder. Chopra, who plays Chaudhary's mother, said: "It's a genuine quest of mine to be able to cross-pollinate cultures and to be able to take Indian cinema to the globe as much as I can. It's not the language that's the barrier - it is the fear of the unknown."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 16, 2019, with the headline 'Priyanka Chopra steps into the unknown'.
