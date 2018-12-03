Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas tie the knot in Jodhpur

Fireworks lit up the sky on Saturday when Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26, exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony – officiated by the American singer’s father – at the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.

The Bollywood superstar wore a gown created specially for the occasion by American designer Ralph Lauren, who also dressed the groom. Chopra made sure fans shared her joy by posting online pictures of the rituals that led to the traditional Indian ceremony yesterday.

Games Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, fiancee of singer Joe Jonas, Nick’s brother, was also at the festivities