Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas tie the knot in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas (above).PHOTO: PRIYANKA CHOPRA/ INSTAGRAM
Sophie Turner (left).PHOTO: PRIYANKA CHOPRA/ INSTAGRAM
PHOTO: PRIYANKA CHOPRA/ INSTAGRAM
Fireworks lit up the sky on Saturday when Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26, exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony – officiated by the American singer’s father – at the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.

The Bollywood superstar wore a gown created specially for the occasion by American designer Ralph Lauren, who also dressed the groom. Chopra made sure fans shared her joy by posting online pictures of the rituals that led to the traditional Indian ceremony yesterday.

Games Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, fiancee of singer Joe Jonas, Nick’s brother, was also at the festivities

