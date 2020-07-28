Prince Harry offended by brother's advice: New book

LONDON • Britain's Prince Harry took offence at what he thought was Prince William's "snobbishness" when he advised his brother to "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl" when he was dating Meghan Markle, a new book says.

Harry and his wife have distanced themselves from the book called Finding Freedom, saying they were not interviewed for the biography and made no contributions to it.

"This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting," a spokesman for the couple said in a statement.

Finding Freedom, authored by royal reporters Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, is serialised by The Times and The Sunday Times newspapers.

The book documents, citing sources, a time when Harry and Markle were dating and William wanted to make sure the American actress had the right intentions, The Sunday Times said.

"Don't feel you need to rush this," William told Harry, according to sources cited by the book. "Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl."

The Sunday Times said Harry heard a tone of snobbishness in the last two words, "this girl", and that Harry no longer felt he needed looking after.

The couple and their son Archie now live in Los Angeles after they stepped down from their royal roles in March to forge new careers.

In January, they announced plans to lead a more independent life and to finance it themselves.

According to extracts from the new book, Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, blamed "viper" courtiers for widening their rift with the royal family.

The book, to be released on Aug 11, claims that Harry felt "unprotected" by his family and lay bare his split from brother William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Middleton even refused to make eye contact with her sister-in-law at their final engagement in March, according to the new release.

Harry apparently referred to senior courtiers as "vipers" who felt that the global popularity of the couple was overshadowing the family and "needed to be reined in", according to extracts.

The book also suggested that Harry was the driving force behind the couple's move away from the family, with Markle telling her husband that she gave up her "entire life for this family".

Harry and Markle married in May 2018 in a wedding heralded at the time as infusing a blast of Hollywood glamour and modernity into the British monarchy and which made them one of the world's biggest celebrity couples.

