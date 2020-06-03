Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell speaks out against racism on Instagram

Actress Shay Mitchell has taken to Instagram to speak out against racism.

Sharing an intimate photo of her partner Matte Babel with their daughter Atlas Noa, she wrote in a post on Tuesday (June 2): "I am hopeful that the next generation will abandon the prejudices of the past, and embrace and accept people based on who they are, versus the colour of their skin. Black or White. It doesn't matter."

Mitchell, 33, added: "All she sees are people who love her. Racism is a learned behaviour. It starts and stops at home."

The Canadian actress (Pretty Little Liars, 2010 to 2017) has been together with Babel, 39, a former Entertainment Tonight Canada reporter, since 2016.

She gave birth to their baby girl Atlas in October last year.

Her Instagram post comes as many celebrities have spoken out against racism after George Floyd, a black man, died on May 25. A white Minneapolis police officer had pinned him to the ground by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.