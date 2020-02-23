PopVultures Podcast: Parasite and plagiarism controversies in film, TV, music

#PopVultures Ep 21: Parasite and plagiarism controversies in film, TV and music

27:31 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

This week, the #PopVultures go deep on plagiarism - which this year's Oscars Best Picture winner Parasite has been accused of.

The producer of a Tamil movie - 1999's Minsara Kanna - alleged that the crux of Parasite was stolen from Minsara Kanna. The #PopVultures share their thoughts on the controversy.

They then move on to a conversation about the legal and illegal ways of borrowing and copying in film, television and music, and finally the philosophical question: Is all art ultimately derivative?

P.S. This episode contains actual music clips! Tune in and decide if Radiohead, Lizzo, Tanya Chua, and BTS have copied or have had their work copied!

Produced by: Jan Lee & Yeo Sam Jo

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow more #PopVultures podcasts on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/otU9

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oyLi

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oyLw

Playlist: https://str.sg/JiyK

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

janlee@sph.com.sg

yeosamjo@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T