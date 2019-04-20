Pokemon hunt on Sentosa

Do you want to be the very best, like no one ever was? So did thousands of fans who flocked to Sentosa yesterday and on Thursday to capture the virtual monsters called Pokemon. They were there for South-east Asia's first Safari Zone event for the Pokemon Go mobile game. In Pokemon Go, which was launched here in 2016 as a free-to-play game, players "catch" Pokemon in real-world locations. During the Safari Zone event, Sentosa visitors can catch rare Pokemon exclusive to the region. Fans can also see the world's first 6m-tall float of the water Pokemon Lapras, and join meet-and-greet sessions with other critters from the popular 23-year-old series of games and cartoons. About 125,000 visitors are expected at the five-day event, which ends on Monday.