Poised for this year's ChildAid concert

Young gymnasts from Releve Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy performing a ribbon dance at a rehearsal for this year's ChildAid concert at Orchard Central yesterday.

The concert event, themed Sing! Play! Dance!, will be held on Nov 20 and 21 at Esplanade Theatre and will showcase a multitude of talents from children. Interviews with past ChildAid performers, such as pianist Abigail Sin and singer Nathan Hartono, will be incorporated into the show, which is in its 15th year.

The concert is organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times. For the third year running, it is produced by creative agency Dick Lee Asia.

ChildAid raises funds for The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

Since the concert began in 2005, it has raised $18 million in total for the two funds, which have helped over 175,000 children and youth.