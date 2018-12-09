Podcast on two bold new books

Join Life reporters Toh Wen Li and Olivia Ho (both above) in this new monthly podcast by The Straits Times, in which they talk about books in the headlines and recommend new reads.

In this episode, they chat about two bold new books that came out during the 2018 Singapore Writers Festival - Ng Yi-Sheng's speculative short story collection Lion City and Marylyn Tan's poetry debut Gaze Back. Listen at str.sg/oXLR Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Ernest Luis Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: str.sg/stbtpodcasts On website: str.sg/stpodcasts On Spotify: str.sg/oeGg On iTunes: str.sg/oeXN On Google podcasts: str.sg/oeLG