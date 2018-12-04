Podcast on two bold new books

Join Life reporters Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li in this new monthly podcast by The Straits Times, in which they talk about books in the headlines and recommend new reads.
In this episode, they chat about two bold new books that came out during the 2018 Singapore Writers Festival - Ng Yi-Sheng's speculative short story collection Lion City and Marylyn Tan's poetry debut Gaze Back.
