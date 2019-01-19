PM Lee takes on #10YearChallenge

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's #10YearChallenge post has drawn more than 26,000 likes on Instagram.

In the post put up on Thursday, he compares two photos of himself from 2009 and this year, saying: "I kid myself that not much has changed after 10 years, other than my hair colour and hair line!

"My hair is greyer and thinner, but I'm still enjoying what I do."

The photo on the left side shows a younger PM Lee in a polo shirt with the words Teck Ghee on it.

Teck Ghee is in Ang Mo Kio GRC, where PM Lee is a Member of Parliament.

On the right, PM Lee wears another polo shirt and smiles into the camera. His crow's feet are more prominent and his hair has greyed considerably.

Most Facebook users reacted favourably, with user Bee Ong-Goh commenting: "Loving the lighter side of you sir!" Another user, Ambrose Tan, said: "More and more happy and handsome."

PM Lee's Instagram account has more than 362,000 followers while his Facebook account has more than 1.2 million.

Other politicians have also joined in, with Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin posting variations of the challenge on their Facebook pages.

Celebrities, from radio DJ Jean Danker to actor Elvin Ng, have also jumped on the bandwagon. The 10-Year Challenge went viral on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. On Instagram, the hashtag #10YearChallenge has more than 2.7 million posts.

But one celebrity, Mariah Carey, has perhaps won the most attention with her cheeky take on the trend.

Posting two similar pictures of herself posing with pup Cha Cha, she wrote: "I don't get this 10-year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge. Picture taken at some point prior to today."

That breezy comment has prompted other netizens to express the same defiant sentiment.

One person, for example, wrote: "My ex-boyfriend: Surely you've forgiven me after all this time? Me: Time is not something I acknowledge."