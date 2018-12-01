Plaza Singapura's indoor drone festival

Plaza Singapura is ushering in the Christmas season with an indoor drone festival called PS Invaders.

The drone extravaganza, organised in partnership with Science Centre Singapore, kicked off last Friday and runs till Dec 16.

A 12m-high drone cage in the mall's atrium is where much of the action will take place. Highlights range from drone-piloting sessions to a triathlon carnival involving drones that can travel through air, on land and in water.

There will also be activities such as build-a-drone sessions and workshops where you can learn to code a drone for autonomous flight. The workshops and activities are free and open to the public.

For more information, go to bit.ly/2OSYEVe.