Play on mental health a family affair

Theatre veteran Adrian Pang and his elder son Zachary Pang will take their offstage relationship on stage next month in the play The Son.

The production by local theatre company Pangdemonium is the final play in a trilogy by French playwright Florian Zeller, which examines the relationships between a 16-year-old teenager, Nicolas (played by Zachary) and his divorced parents as he spirals into depression.

The play is directed by theatre veteran Tracie Pang, who is also Adrian's wife and Zachary's mother. The cast also include Shona Benson, Sharda Harrison, Nazray Shaik and Serene Chen.

The Son looks at how divorce impacts a sensitive child with issues of anxiety, and the parents' ability, or lack thereof, to understand the severity of his emotional and mental needs, says Tracie, 52, in an interview with The Straits Times.

She adds that the play shines a light on mental health issues among youth.

"The common perception is 'What do teenagers have to be unhappy about?' But so many things can trigger mental health issues and we are possibly more at risk as teenagers due to the insecurities that time in our life brings."

She adds that youth struggle with issues such as anxiety, mood and eating disorders.

These conditions are caused by factors such as the pressure to fit into social norms and disconnect with parents, and are exacerbated by academic stress and social media.

"It is much harder out there than when I was a teen," she says.

Stigma surrounding mental health issues makes it even more difficult for people to recover from such conditions, says Tracie, who last year also directed Late Company, which explored family relationships, teenage suicide and the hazard of interpersonal disconnect in real life despite increased connections on social media.

She hopes the play will help parents and adults who are in close contact with teenagers to be more understanding and recognise the need for professional help.

For Adrian, 54, the play has highlighted to him that mental health issues are still a taboo topic and people are afraid to talk about depression. "Often, it is the family who are the obstacle to getting help," he says.

The topic of mental health issues is close to him and his family.

"I know from personal experience that depression can afflict anyone, how debilitating it is and how difficult it can be to ask for help. Admitting you need help is a brave thing to do and doing something to get professional help is even braver," says Adrian, who plays Nicolas' father Pierre.

Meanwhile, Zachary empathises with some of the struggles faced by his character Nicolas, having experienced depression when he was a teenager.

"Nicolas' frequent difficulty with finding the words to describe how and why he feels a certain way, and how confusing and frustrating that can be, resonates a lot with me," says Zachary, 20.

Adrian also identifies with Pierre, in terms of the helplessness his character feels when he tries to be a role model to his son.

However, he is lucky to have a communicative and expressive relationship with his two sons, Zachary, and younger son Xander, 19, he says.

"Playing the role of Pierre, I vacillate between feeling empathy for him and being frustrated by him."

Adrian acted with Xander in Late Company (2019) and both sons in three previous productions - Pangdemonium's The Full Monty (2010) and Spring Awakening (2012), and Singapore Repertory Theatre's Macbeth (2011).

He is a proud father. "Over the years, it's been amazing to watch them grow into young men and performers in their own right," he says.

On the play's subject matter, Zachary says no one should have to feel afraid to seek help or admit something to a family member.

The production has strengthened his belief in the need to have open and honest discussions, without judgment or shame.

"A person would not feel the same fear about recovering from a broken leg and treating a mental illness should be no different. I think this play reflects the same sentiment."