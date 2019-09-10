Pick up items like spices or clothes at 10th edition of Singapore International Indian Expo

SINGAPORE -With over 120 exhibitors showcasing products that span costume jewellery and Indian apparel, to spices and ayurvedic products, the Singapore International Indian Expo (Siiexpo) returns this week from Thursday (Sept 12) to Sunday (Sept 15).

The 10th edition of the annual expo and shopping fiesta, which showcases consumer products from India and Asean, will be held at the Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Ahead of Deepavali, which will take place on Oct 27, Siiexpo will be a chance to pick up everything from handicrafts for the home, to new clothes.

Highlights at this year's event include the return of a Rajasthani village which will feature apparel, accessories and arts and crafts from the Northern Indian state famous for its traditional, block-printed fabrics.

Admission is free to the four-day event.

Other than performances and activities, there will also be competitions such as a couple cooking competition on Sept 15 for which participants can register via www.siiexpo.com.

Siiexpo is organised by Singapore Press Holdings newspapers tabla! and Tamil Murasu, in conjunction with events management company De Ideaz.