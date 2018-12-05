Party with fireworks musical, live music and more at Marina Bay New Year's Eve countdown

SINGAPORE - A fireworks musical from Japan will make its debut on Dec 31 at The Float @ Marina Bay, promising a full hour of fireworks accompanied by Taiko drummers, dancers, fire performers and dazzling light displays.

The musical, titled Star Island Singapore Countdown Edition, will be put up by Japanese entertainment conglomerate Avex Group. This is the first time the Star Island extravaganza will be presented outside of Japan.

Besides performances on stage, audience members will find themselves part of the action with individual LED wristbands that light up in synchronicity with the various show elements. There will also be roving performances, food and drinks stalls from 5pm when doors open, and an after-party until 2am for revellers to dance their way into 2019.

Tickets to Star Island (www.star-island.sg) ranging from $38 to $78 are still available.

There are many other performances to help usher in the new year, such as Mediacorp's Let's Celebrate 2019 countdown concert at The Promontory, which will be free for the first time.

Artists such as Taufik Batisah, Gentle Bones, Joanna Dong and Sufi Rashid will perform, while Joel Choo, Pierre Png, Sheila Sim and Romeo Tan will model clothing by local designers. The show starts at 7pm and will be hosted by Chua En Lai and Sonia Chew.

Over at the Esplanade, groove to the tunes of local singer Nick Zavior, samba and batucada beats by Bloco Singapura and a fusion of percussion and eclectic music by NovoBloco.



Members of the public can look forward to a whole host of activities across Marina Bay and the Civic District. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SINGAPORE COUNTDOWN



The adjacent Civic District will go car-free once again, with various free activities such as a sustainability-focused craft market at The Incubator at Esplanade Park, salsa dancing at the Asian Civilisations Museum and workouts by the Health Promotion Board along St Andrew's Road and The Cenotaph.

St Andrew's Road, part of Fullerton Road and the stretch of Connaught Drive between Esplanade Park and The Padang will be closed to traffic from 4pm on Dec 31 until 5am the next morning.

And what is a party without food? Food Truck Fest at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza will feature stalls from local eateries such as New Ubin Seafood and the Michelin Bib Gourmand Guide entrant, A Fishball Story.

For more information, go to www.marinabaycountdown.sg