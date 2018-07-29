Parent's job when a four-year-old throws a tantrum

WASHINGTON • How does one handle a sassy four-year-old?

Four-year-olds can be extraordinarily hard. They are emotional, wilful, opinionated, narcissistic and living in the moment. And that's on a good day.

Depending on the temperament of your child, he may be more reactive than others. He could also be more intense or more routine-oriented.

Every child is an individual, but no one skips the developmental chaos of the pre-school years.

The brain (and body) growth is intense, wonderful and challenging and calls all parents to step up as their most mature selves.

Here are some tips by Ms Meghan Leahy, a certified parent coach and mother of three daughters, when your four-year-old does not listen:

• Know that you are being called to step up, not come down on him. It is tempting to show your child who is boss, but that will not lead to a better relationship.

You need to know the difference between healthy boundaries and harsh discipline.

Any positive-parenting book will help you with this, for example those by Rebecca Eanes and Laura Markham. These authors can give you some language that you can make your own while you parent your child.

• Become clear and unapologetic in your boundaries. It does not matter if your child is not listening in the parking lot; he cannot run away. You can make it a game, but the reality is that he has to stay with you, one way or another.

When it comes to boundaries in your home, decide what you are really willing to go to the mat for. It is easy to find yourself in a chronic power struggle with a four-year-old, so decide what really matters. And the fewer rules, the better.

That does not mean you let everything go; it simply means that you should be saying six enthusiastic "yeses" for every "no". This may sound impossible, but when you practise starting sentences this way - "Yes, you can go to the park and first we will pick up toys together!" - you will notice subtle and important shifts in your tone and connection.

• Understand that tantrums are his job and that staying loving and firm is yours.

Accepting this stage as normal and not a sign of "being bad" is not always easy, but it is worth it. Your child simply does not have enough maturity to manipulate you in the way that you think he is.

Accepting that his behaviour is a reflection of his growing independence also helps us ride out the ugly storms of this age with more kindness.

• Focus more on connecting with your child the worse his "no's" become. It sounds counter-intuitive, but four-year-olds need unconditional love no matter how frustrating their behaviour is, and playing, laughing, being silly and simply enjoying your child is a balm for these hard times.

Plan daily special time - or as often as you can - to help give this connection some structure. Search online for "special time" and the Internet will provide you with plenty of easy ideas.

• Finally, get away from your lovely child. Little kids can wear you out both physically and emotionally. You need to take care of yourself, even if it is five minutes a day. Tap into anything that brings you joy and make it a scheduled event in your day.

