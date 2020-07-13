Pandemic dreams of viruses and toilet paper

Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic have found their way into people's dreams, a development that psychologists say is common around traumatic events.

For Ms Gunriddh Sial, it has turned into nightmares. She suffers from trypophobia, a fear of small clustered holes which can induce panic, disgust and anxiety.

One night, she woke up abruptly when she dreamt of "a green virus in the form of a human" serving her a slice of pizza.

"The virus had small, round holes all over it. I felt very anxious. It was both weird and eerie because I had just discussed eating pizza in a restaurant with my husband that evening," said Ms Sial, 25, who is doing a master's degree in supply chain and logistics management.

She said it happened two weeks ago after she told her husband, a 32-year-old physicist, she wanted to have pizza in a restaurant.

Ms Sial had been looking forward to it after food and beverage businesses were allowed to offer dine-in services from June 19 with safe distancing measures, as Singapore entered phase two of its gradual reopening.

Her husband dissuaded her from doing it, saying they should avoid dining out until the Covid-19 situation improved further.

That night, she had her strange dream, which she said was all the more scary because the virus was made up of such small holes - "exactly the kind I fear".

Dr Lim Li Ling, a neurologist at the Singapore Neurology and Sleep Centre in Gleneagles Medical Centre, said dreams may reflect the conscious or subconscious stressors, and fears and issues people experience in their waking hours.

"These underlying fears may surface during sleep as part of their dreams or nightmares. People who experience traumatic or catastrophic events such as Covid-19 may develop psychological symptoms such as fear, anxiety and depression.

"As a result, distressing or vivid dreams may be a manifestation of these psychological disturbances," said Dr Lim, adding that she has seen older patients who have generalised anxiety and poor sleep due to fears of the pandemic and the frustration of having to stay at home.

Tips for a good night's sleep

This translation of a traumatic experience into dreams was noted in May by Dr Deirdre Barrett, assistant professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School's department of psychiatry.

Studying the dreams of survivors of the Sept 11, 2011 terror attacks in the United States, she found that bizarre, emotional and vivid dreams tend to increase after a crisis.

Ms Sial said she has been waking up intermittently because of stress over the pandemic.

"Since the Covid-19 outbreak started here, I've had dreams where green objects and creepy-looking bugs were flying around. I don't know what these dreams mean, but they are disturbing," she said.

While the content and meaning of dreams are not well understood, Dr Lim said during periods of stress, there may be symptoms such as fear, anxiety, depression or exhaustion which lead to a hyper-arousal state mentally. This, in turn, prevents deep and restful sleep, causing one to wake up feeling exhausted.

Ms Sial feels her heightened interest in news related to the pandemic around the world has caused her to feel more stressed.

"At one point, I deactivated my social media accounts and did not watch the news for a week. It was too overwhelming as everyone was talking about the virus and I needed a breather."

STRESS CAUSES ACTIVE BRAIN

Dr Kenny Pang, a ear, nose and throat specialist at Asia Sleep Centre, said it is believed that during a stressful period in a person's life, the emotional centre of the brain, called the limbic system, is stimulated and very active.

"The limbic system retains some memory of the event. This same area of the brain is also very much involved in the dreaming processes at night. Hence, some scientists believe that after a very stressful period of one's life, one might have dreams of the events that had occurred previously," said Dr Pang, who is the founding member of the International Sleep Surgical Society, as well as a member of the World Sleep Society and the Singapore Sleep Society.

The myth of "the more I dream, the more tired I am" is not true, he added.

"In general, dream sleep is good for the brain. It is a period of rejuvenation and memory rebuilding. The more we dream, the more refreshed we are in the morning."

However, disturbing dreams can cause sleep fragmentation, which may lead to poor sleep quality, said Dr Pang.

In March, human resource executive Samantha Ng recalled that she dreamt of toilet paper, hand sanitisers and anti-bacterial soap falling from the sky.

"I was standing on a vast plot of land and these items were falling from the sky, so I ran to grab them. I remember feeling happy that nobody was jostling for them with me," said the 29-year-old with a laugh.

Dr Mark Toh, consultant clinical psychologist at Promises Healthcare, said people dream about such items because they represent "perceived solutions to address the threat of being harmed by Covid-19".

He added: "Our psyche is highly concerned about safety and security and, therefore, when a threat is perceived, we consciously and unconsciously move in search of items or avenues that promote and restore our sense of safety."

Undergraduate Sng Ler Jun had a "funny" dream before the circuit breaker was announced in April.

The 24-year-old dreamt that he was late for an examination in school and was denied entry because he had forgotten to wear a face mask.

"Apparently, the mask was a requirement to enter the school. It was not compulsory to wear masks at that time, so I found it funny that in my dream, it was so important to wear a mask," he said.

He laughed it off, he added. "I didn't wake up in shock or perspiration. I found it amusing and just brushed it off."

However, there are nights where he stays up worrying about his job prospects. He graduates in December. "I want to be a journalist, but I am worried about getting a job in the post-Covid-19 era. The mild anxiety from this has somewhat affected how early I sleep."

He is taking melatonin gummies to help calm his mind on some nights and have a healthy sleep cycle.

Dr Toh says insomnia is a common occurrence for those who have difficulty sleeping because of worries about employment or their future.

To cope with this, he advises people to practise good sleep hygiene such as limiting daytime naps to 30 minutes, avoiding stimulants such as caffeine and nicotine before bedtime, and doing regular exercises to promote good-quality sleep.

"It is important at this time of disruption and uncertainty during a pandemic that we establish goals to maintain good physical and mental health, consistent with building our resilience to cope with the unrelenting demands of living effectively in the present and the future," said Dr Toh.