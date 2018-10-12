Pamela Anderson protests against caged farm animals

PARIS •Actress Pamela Anderson is rattling celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's cage, slamming him for serving foie gras in his restaurants.

The item is made by force-feeding geese or ducks until their livers swell to up to 10 times their usual size.

On Wednesday, she also joined animal rights campaigners in Paris, posing inside a cage to protest against the treatment of animals in farms.

The former Baywatch star was backing a campaign by Compassion in World Farming to get a million signatures in seven European Union countries to end the practice.

"I don't think any animal belongs in a cage for entertainment or for what we wear or what we eat," she told reporters.

"All our choices are important and we have to be more conscious of our decisions," she added.

The petition is part of the European Citizens' Initiative, which means that if it can raise a million signatures within a year, the European Commission will have to consider the issue.



Actress Pamela Anderson stands in a cage displaying a placard against the caging of animals at an event organised by Compassion in World Farming in Paris. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Anderson is taking part in the French edition of television programme Dancing With The Stars.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE