Over 120 exhibitors for Indian expo

With more than 120 exhibitors showcasing products that span costume jewellery and Indian apparel to spices and ayurvedic products, the Singapore International Indian Expo (Siiexpo) returns this week.

The 10th edition of the annual shopping fiesta will feature products from India and Asean. It will be held from tomorrow to Sunday at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The expo - held ahead of Deepavali on Oct 27 - will be a chance to pick up everything from handicrafts for the home to new clothes.

Highlights at this year's event include the return of a Rajasthani village which features apparel, accessories and arts and crafts from the northern Indian state known for its traditional block-printed fabrics.

BOOK IT /SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL INDIAN EXPO

WHERE: Halls 401 and 402, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard WHEN: Tomorrow to Sunday, 10am to 9pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: siiexpo.com

Apart from performances and activities, there will also be events such as a couple-cooking competition on Sunday. Participants can go to siiexpo.com to register.

The expo is organised by Singapore Press Holdings newspapers tabla! and Tamil Murasu, in conjunction with events management company De Ideaz.