Other activities at Sentosa to entertain the kids

1. MY MOUNT FABER AND SENTOSA HERITAGE TOUR

Organised by civic group My Community, this tour takes participants on a learning journey around Mount Faber and Sentosa. Participants can learn more about World War II by exploring underground tunnels, military encampments and hidden reservoirs.

Where: HarbourFront Bus Interchange, Berth 12, 1 Maritime Square

When: Every second Saturday and Sunday of the month, 8.30am to 12.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: www.mycommunity.eventbrite.sg

2. S.E.A. AQUARIUM'S OCEAN FEST: THE NOISY OCEAN

Held in celebration of World Oceans Day on June 8, this festival features interactive exhibits where children can learn about the effects of sound pollution on marine biodiversity and discover the different sounds of the ocean. Guests will also have the chance to get up close and personal with S.E.A. Aquarium's manta ray and shark mascots daily, at 12.30 and 3pm.

Where: S.E.A. Aquarium, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: Until June 30, 10am to 7pm

Admission: For Singapore residents, an online exclusive price of $36 (adults), $26 (children and senior citizens) and $79 (bundle of two adult and one child one-day tickets, valid until June 30)

Info: www.rwsentosa.com/oceanfest

3. ADVENTURE COVE WATERPARK'S SPLASH BASH

Take part in a host of activities and games lined up for guests at Adventure Cove Waterpark this June holiday. Climb into a transparent zorb ball and race a competitor down the Bluwater Bay wave pool or team up with some friends and join a Super Soaker water gun fight.

Where: Adventure Cove Waterpark, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: June 1 to 30, 10am to 6pm, from Fridays to Sundays and on public holidays only

Admission: For Singapore residents, an online exclusive price of $32 (adults) and $24 (children and senior citizens)

Info: www.rwsentosa.com/splashbash

4. HEADROCK VR

Put on your goggles and dive into a different dimension at this virtual reality theme park, where you can fight zombies, escape from a haunted house located in the Amazon rainforest, or brave the elements and ride through a blizzard on a dog sled.

Where: HeadRock VR, 26 Sentosa Gateway

When: Open daily, from 10am to 8pm

Admission: $35 to $65. Participants must be aged six and above.

Info: www.headrockvr.sg

5. RWS SUMMER MATSURI

Enjoy screenings of award-winning Japanese films, feast on an array of Japanese specialities and catch live performances of the Tokyo Koenji Awa-Odori dance at the inaugural RWS Summer Matsuri.

Where: The Forum, Basement 1, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: June 6 to 9, 5 to 11pm

Admission: Free

Info: www.rwsentosa.com/summer-matsuri