...or play for free

You do not have to break the bank to keep your children entertained.

The Sunday Times rounds up 10 fun and free activities to check out during the school holidays.

1. TINKER FEST

What: Unleash your child's inner inventor at this year's Tinker Fest. Themed Go Wild!, children can explore Singapore's unique wildlife through hands-on learning and experimentation.

Activities include Buzz Bots, where kids can make their own buzzing insect with a coin battery and small vibrating motor; and Flappity Wings, which teaches them to design a winged creature with satay sticks, straws and paper.

Where: The Tinkering Studio, Science Centre Singapore, Hall E, 15 Science Centre Road

When: Nov 18 to 24, 10am to 5.30pm

Age: Four to 12

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/JwDo

2. DO OR DOOM

What: At this horror-themed book party organised by the National Library Board, children can try mixing Frankenstein monster snot (glue) with Dracula's tears (saline), a mystery powder (baking soda) and spooky colours at the Slime Surprise booth; or complete a timed word search at the Halloween Hunt booth.

Where/when: Pasir Ris Public Library, 04-01/06 White Sands, 1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3, Nov 16 and 30, 2 to 5pm; Marine Parade Public Library, 01-02, 278 Marine Parade Road, Nov 16, 2 to 5pm; Sengkang Public Library, 03-28 and 04-19 Compass One, 1 Sengkang Square, Nov 17 and 24, 2 to 5pm; Central Public Library, 100 Victoria Street, Nov 23, 3 to 6pm; Yishun Public Library, 04-01 North Wing, Northpoint City, 930 Yishun Avenue 2, Nov 29, 2 to 5pm

Age: Children of all ages

Admission: Free, borrow four books to enter the event

Info: www.nlb.gov.sg/discovereads/monsters-united

3. ACTIVE SURF

What: Have a whale of a time learning to surf at the wave pool in Jurong East Swimming Complex. Children will be introduced to basic surfing techniques by instructors from ActiveSG and get to try the sport with the equipment provided.

Where: Jurong East Swimming Complex, 21 Jurong East Street 31

When: Nov 28, 10am to noon

Age: Seven to 12

Admission: Free, but regular pool admission applies. Register at Jurong East Swimming Complex or via the ActiveSG app or website (myactivesg.com).

Info: str.sg/JwD3

4. NICKELODEON ACADEMY OF SMARTS

What: Is your child as active as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle? Or a team player like the pups from Paw Patrol? Find out more about his strengths at the upcoming Nickelodeon Academy of Smarts roadshows, which are based on the KidSmart Programme by UOB.

Kids can challenge themselves to a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed obstacle course or use a map to search for Swiper's (the antagonist fox) stolen items in a Dora The Explorer-themed maze.

Where/when: Tampines 1, 10 Tampines Central 1, Nov 15 to 20, 11am to 9pm; AMK Hub, 53 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, Jurong Point, 1 Jurong West Central 2, and Northpoint City, 930 Yishun Avenue 2, Nov 18 to 24, 11am to 9pm; Waterway Point, 83 Punggol Central, Dec 2 to 8, 11am to 9pm

Age: Four years and older

Admission: Free

Info: nickelodeonasia.com/academyofsmarts

5. FIVE STONES INSTALLATION

What: Check out the brightly painted, large-scale inflatable installation on display in Punggol.

Local artist Twardzik-Ching Chor Leng has transformed the childhood classic game into a playful and interactive public art project which will delight kids and ignite childhood memories for adults.

If you are game, gather a team of four and challenge your neighbours to a friendly play-off and other activities with the 3m-high inflatable stones on Nov 17 and 24.

The exhibition is part of the Arts In Your Neighbourhood programme by the National Arts Council.

Where: For installation display: Oasis Terraces (rooftop) and Punggol Waterway Park (outside Oasis Terraces)

When: Till Nov 24

Where: For public programmes (including Toss Stone Championship and Five Stones Showdown): Oasis Terraces (Community Plaza)

When: Nov 17 and 24, 3 to 7pm

Age: For all ages

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/JwD4

6. FUN WITH MUSIC - A TRIP TO THE ZOO

What: This performance by The Philharmonic Winds follows a narrative about a family's trip to the zoo, where an orchestra performs. The child falls asleep and is transported to an imaginary world of animals.

Children will be mesmerised by how the different wind instruments can be used to depict a variety of animal sounds. The show is part of the Arts In Your Neighbourhood programme by the National Arts Council.

Where/when: Yishun Town Square, 3 Northpoint Drive, Sunday, 6pm; Oasis Terraces, 681 Punggol Drive, Nov 17, 6pm; Bedok Town Square, 208C New Upper Changi Road, Nov 23, 6pm

Age: For all ages

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/JwDk

7. CATS THE MUSICAL EDUCATION RESOURCE PACK

What: Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece (left) will return to the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands on Dec 17, while a film adaptation will open in cinemas here on Dec 26.

Enrich your child's experience with activities from the educational resource pack, which can be viewed in full online.

Read Old Possum's Book Of Practical Cats, the 1939 poetry collection by T.S. Eliot, which Cats is based on. Ask your child to illustrate his favourite poems using his imagination or drawing on ideas presented during the show.

The poem Macavity: The Mystery Cat could also inspire an exciting story starring the enigmatic character. Chat with your child about the mischief Macavity gets up to in the poem and musical, and brainstorm to write a tale about a new crime he has committed.

The cast members of Cats have been widely praised for impressively capturing a cat's movements. Using images to guide your child, look at the range of movements associated with cats and explore how they can use their bodies to mimic a cat.

Info: The resource pack can be viewed and downloaded at str.sg/JwRt. Readers of The Straits Times can purchase tickets at $99 for the 2 and 8pm shows on Dec 24 via this link - str.sg/JwRv

8. ROCK HUNTING WITH SG ROCKS

What: Look closely the next time you roam through a park and you just might spot a brightly painted rock among the bushes.

Founded by mothers Susanna Lo and Lynn Loke, SG Rocks is a community of "rockers" who transform ordinary pebbles into quirky art pieces before hiding them outdoors for others to seek. Join its Facebook group, which has more than 4,000 members, for regular updates on the theme of the month - Mandala this month and Christmas next month - and images of the coolest stones.

The group also holds a community gathering, known as a rock extravaganza, on the first Saturday of every month.

Where: Jurong Lake Gardens

When: Dec 7, from 10am

Age: For all ages

Admission: Free. Join the SG Rocks Facebook group for updates closer to the date.

Info: str.sg/JwDJ

9. DREAM SEEDS ARTS FEST 2019 BY CLUB RAINBOW

What: This annual inclusive arts festival showcases the artistic achievements of Club Rainbow's beneficiaries, children with chronic illnesses. Themed Generation C, this year's visual arts exhibition includes handmade 3D paper lamps. Visitors can join the all-day free canvas jam and coaster doodling or register for workshop activities such as zine-making.

Where: *Scape, Level 5, The Tree Top, 2 Orchard Link

When: Nov 23, 4 to 9pm; Nov 24 to 30, 10am to 8pm

Age: Exhibition is open to children of all ages, while the workshops are for those seven and older.

Admission: Free, pre-register for workshops at peatix. com/group/7196883/events. Limited slots available.

Info: str.sg/JwD5

10. BIRD CRAFT WORKSHOP

What: Discover more about Singapore's feathered friends at this workshop organised by the National Parks Board. Participants will be introduced to the amazing variety of birds that can be spotted in Singapore, such as the collared kingfisher (above), and learn to make bird-themed bookmarks.

Where: CDL Green Gallery, Singapore Botanic Gardens Heritage Museum, 1 Cluny Road

When: Dec 1 and 7, 9 to 10am

Age: Five and above

Admission: Free, register at www.nparks.gov.sg/ activities/events-and-workshops