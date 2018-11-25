Open For Business

FISH MART SAKURAYA

Japanese supermarket-cum-restaurant Fish Mart Sakuraya has opened its fourth outlet here at Seletar Mall.

Items sold in the supermarket can be consumed in the dining area without additional charges.

The fresh-catch dining concept is present in all the branches. Choose your preferred fish from the display chiller, give your table number to the staff and the chefs will prepare your fish on the spot.

The original sushi items are Sakuraya's most popular and there is also a wide variety of side dishes. Prices on the menu are nett and there is no service charge.

Sushi choices (two pieces) include maguro ($4), hamachi ($7), botan ebi ($12) and bluefin tuna ($14 to $18). For the eight-piece maki, you can order sanshoku ($6), California ($8) or salmon/unagi avocado ($11/$13), among others, or the smaller versions such as crab stick ($2.50), lean tuna ($3) or chopped fatty tuna ($5.50).

Sets (from $17) are also available. The Sakura set ($38, above), for instance, comprises chutoro, kanpachi, salmon, botan ebi, tai, uni, ikura, negitoro maki and tamago yaki.

Where: 02-01 Seletar Mall, 33 Sengkang West Avenue

Open: 11am to 10pm daily (dining from 11.30am)

Info: Call 6214-3736 (Seletar Mall) or 6872-5350 (HQ) or go to www.sakuraya.com.sg

PHOON HUAT DELI



Phoon Huat Deli. PHOTO: PHOON HUAT DELI



Home-grown baking supplies retailer Phoon Huat has unveiled its newly rebranded delicatessen – Phoon Huat Deli, located at its flagship RedMan store in The Star Vista mall.

The deli is a gourmet butchery and fine-foods delicatessen specialising in premium meat cuts (above), fresh seafood, quality Japanese sashimi and artisanal produce such as cheese, cured meats and smoked salmon.

The premium meat selection includes A5-grade Miyazaki wagyu from Miyazaki Prefecture of Japan, Mishima Reserve beef from the US and Iberico pork from Spain. Butchery services are available for all meats and seafood.

There is also a wide selection of fresh seafood such as sustainably farmed salmon from Norway and bluefin tuna from Japan, as well as Bafun uni from Hokkaido and shellfish such as langoustines, oysters and carabineros from Europe.

The deli has a ready-to-eat menu including sashimi platters and sushi (from $2.88) and donburi or Japanese rice bowls (from $9.88).

Phoon Huat has also launched an online store (www.phdeli.sg).

Where: B1-14/15 Star Vista, 1 Vista Exchange Green

Open: 10am to 10pm daily (closed on special occasions such as Chinese New Year)

Info: Call 6654-4333 or 6544- 4345, e-mail customerservice@ phoonhuat.com or go to www.phdeli.sg or www.facebook. com/phdelicatessen2015

HOUSE OF HAPPINESS



House Of Happiness. PHOTO: HOUSE OF HAPPINESS



The latest F&B addition to the Simpang Bedok neighbourhood is a casual homely space set up by chef William Liou and business partner Marvas Huang, who are behind Mr Lor Bak, a coffee-shop stall in Ubi Avenue 1 that is known for its pork belly rice.

With House of Happiness, they want to contribute to the preservation of Singapore’s hawker heritage through claypot rice dishes.

The duo developed ways to shorten the cooking time for claypot rice and also introduced a healthier twist with a par-boiling technique. The rice is pre-cooked, left to cool and rinsed, so any additional starch is washed away.

They also created a sauce made from red bean-based dark sauce, Shaoxing wine and garlic. The menu offers a mix of classics and updated interpretations.

The Teriyaki Pork Jowl ($7, all prices nett, above) comprises tender pork jowl slices cooked sous vide for 16 hours, marinated in a teriyaki sauce and then pan-seared. In Onsen Egg with Ikura and Tobiko ($11), the sous-vide egg is combined with the tobiko roe and charred rice.

Other dishes include Chicken Wings & Salted Fish ($7), where the poultry is first marinated with dried chilli, yellow bean paste and ginger before it is cooked with the rice.

Where: 294 Bedok Road

Open: Noon to 10pm (Wednesdays to Mondays)

Info: Call 6241-2648 or 9226-2417 or go to www.facebook.com/mrlorbak

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph. com.sg